Wrexham chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Red Dragons' fan songs

Explore Wrexham Chants - lyrics and videos of popular Red Dragons fan songs.

Wrexham, one of the oldest football clubs in the world, has become a household name far beyond the Welsh borders - thanks to passionate fans, a rich history, and its recent Hollywood-backed revival.

But long before the spotlight arrived, Wrexham’s heart and soul resided in the chants echoing from the Racecourse Ground stands. These songs are not just melodies; they are expressions of identity, defiance, pride, and unwavering support. Whether you're a lifelong Red Dragons supporter or a new fan caught up in the Wrexham resurgence, here's your guide to the most iconic Wrexham chants, complete with lyrics and video references to sing along with.

"Wrexham Is the Name"

Here they come, our mighty champions, raise your voices to the anthem,

Marching like a mighty army, Wrexham is the name!

See the Reds who fight together, Speak their names with pride forever,

Marching like a mighty army, Wrexham is the name!

Fearless in Devotion, Rising to Promotion,

Rising to the ranks of mighty heroes, Fighting foes in every land,

History only tells a story, We are to see your glory,

Stand aside the Reds are coming, Wrexham is the name!

We have made the mighty humble, We have made the mountains rumble,

Falling to a mighty army, Wrexham is the name!

A rousing anthem among Wrexham faithful, “Wrexham Is the Name” is a chant that captures the pride and heritage of the club. It's often sung before kickoff or in moments of high energy during a match. The chant reflects the community’s enduring passion and their never-say-die spirit.

"Allez Allez Allez" (Wrexham Version)

We are Wrexham FC

We’re never gonna die

Unlike our Chester neighbours

Who kissed their club goodbye

We’re going for promotion

We’re sh*****all the sheep

We are Wrexham FC, and we’re gonna win the league

Allez, Allez, Allez…. Allez, allez, allez

This chant, adapted from a song popular across European football, has become a staple in Wrexham’s away-day culture. Energetic and catchy, it rallies fans behind the team and speaks of the club’s ambitions for glory.

"Super Paul Mullin"

We’ve got Mullin, Super Paul Mullin

I just don’t think you understand

He plays in red and white

He’s f***ing dynamite

We’ve got Super Paul Mullin

Paul Mullin had become a cult hero in Wrexham, and this light-hearted chant expresses the adoration fans have for their talismanic forward. It’s short, fun, and often chanted during games when Mullin finds the back of the net - or even when he’s warming up.

It's Always Sunny in Wrexham

Less than a mile from the centre of Town,

A famous Old stadium crumbling down,

No one's invested so much as a penny,

Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhеnney.

Read more about this chant from Wrexham fans here.

Wrexham’s chants are more than football songs - they are a reflection of the club’s soul. Passed down through generations and now shared globally thanks to rising fame, these tunes create a matchday atmosphere that rivals any in the UK. Whether you're in the stands at the Racecourse Ground or watching from across the world, singing along to these chants makes you a part of the Red Dragons' story.