Liverpool saw Darwin Nunez go off with a shoulder problem against Newcastle just three days before Real Madrid visit in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Darwin Nunez is facing a battle to be fit in time to face Real Madrid in the first leg of Liverpool's last 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday at Anfield. The forward sustained a shoulder problem in a clash with Kieran Tripper in the second half of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle and was taken off.

