World Cup winner headed to Saudi Arabia?! Al-Ahli chasing Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul

Al-Ahli have submitted a formal proposal to Atletico Madrid as they look to sign Argentine midfielder and World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.

Al-Ahli submit bid to sign Rodrigo De Paul

Formal offer forwarded to player's camp

De Paul could join the likes of Firmino and Mendy

WHAT HAPPENED? Another star from Europe could be on his way to Saudi Arabia as Al-Ahli have reportedly submitted a formal bid worth €32m to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid as they look to sign midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romano further reports that the Saudi Pro League side's proposal has been forwarded to the World Cup-winning star's representatives who will now evaluate the offer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Saudi club has already added some big names from Europe to their roster this summer which includes players like Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Allan Saint-Maximin and De Paul will further bolster their squad.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR Al-Ahli? Al-Ahli are off to a flying start in the 2023/24 season, winning their first two matches comfortably. They will face Al-Akhdoun in a Saudi Pro League clash on August 24.