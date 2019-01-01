World Cup winner Rapinoe named The Best FIFA Women’s Player

United States women's national team and Reign FC star Megan Rapinoe has been named The Best FIFA Women’s Player, beating off competition from 's Lucy Bronze and Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe receives the individual honour after playing a starring role in the United States’ triumph at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old scooped the Golden Boot after scoring six goals, while she was also lifted the Golden Ball after being judged the best player at the tournament.

Morgan also finished with the same number of goals in , though missed out on the scoring crown by virtue of playing more minutes than her compatriot.

The 30-year-old striker – who has surpassed a century of goals in her illustrious international career – was the only one of the trio to previously be nominated, finishing third in 2012.

Congratulations, #MeganRapinoe

Meanwhile, the coach's award went to Jill Ellis, who made history at the Women’s World Cup.

Article continues below

The USA boss became the first coach to win the tournament for a second time, having also led them to glory in the 2015 edition in Canada.

Bronze, meanwhile, was a key member of the squad that reached the last four, following on from an outstanding season for Lyon that included helping the French club lift the Women’s for a fourth successive season.

More to follow...