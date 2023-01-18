World Cup winner Julian Alvarez set for new contract at Manchester City

Julian Alvarez is set to be offered a new contract by Manchester City after bursting onto the scene and making a big impact at the World Cup.

Alvarez joined in summer of 2022

Argentine forward starred at World Cup

Set to be rewarded with bumper contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Alvarez has impressed at Manchester City since he completed a move to the reigning Premier League champions for just £14 million ($17m) in the summer of 2022. He has made a big early impression in English football and has eight goals for the Blues in 23 appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Times, City have been so pleased with the 22-year-old that they want to reward him with an extension, despite his current deal running until the summer of 2027.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Alvarez also helped his country to global glory in Qatar, starting six out of seven of Argentina's World Cup matches and was also their second-highest goalscorer in the tournament, behind Lionel Messi. He has been likened to Gabriel Jesus by Pep Guardiola, with Manchester City finding another forward that offers a bit of everything.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALVAREZ? The striker will hope to start and add to his goal tally when City take on Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.