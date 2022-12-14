World Cup 2022 security guard dies after Lusail Stadium fall

John Njue Kibue died in hospital three days after a serious fall following Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands at World Cup 2022.

The World Cup 2022 organising body, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, have confirmed that a migrant worker has died after a fall from the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

John Njue Kibue, a 24-year-old Kenyan, fell from the eighth storey of the stadium after Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands on Saturday.

Medics treated Kibue at the scene and he was then taken to Hamad hospital. However, it has now been confirmed that he died three days later.

"On Saturday 10 December, John Njau Kibue, a security guard at Lusail Stadium, suffered a serious fall while on duty,” the SC said in a statement. "We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December after being in the intensive care unit for three days. His next of kin have been informed.

"Qatar’s tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation."

Kibue's sister, Ann Wanjiru, has told CNN that her family want an explanation for the tragic incident.

“We want justice. We want to know what caused his death," she said. "They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information."

Kibue's death comes just over a week after it was reported that a migrant worker was killed in a forklift accident at the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team during the World Cup group stage.