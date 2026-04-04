How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Canada: Stadium information, Toronto & Vancouver fixtures, cities & more

Canadian soccer supporters are eagerly counting down the days until June 12, when the Canucks get their World Cup 2026 campaign underway in Toronto. However, numerous other countries are playing matches on Canadian soil during the tournament and you can book seats at them all today.

As well as hosting all three of Canada’s group matches, we’ve also got intriguing encounters such as Germany vs Ivory Coast in Toronto and New Zealand vs Belgium in Vancouver to savour.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards World Cup 2026 matches being played in Canada, including where you can get your hands on them and how much they will cost.

When are World Cup matches taking place in Canada?

Thirteen World Cup 2026 matches are being staged in Canada (10 group stage games and 3 knockout encounters), they are as follows:

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Fri, June 12 Group B: Canada vs UEFA Path A winner (3pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Sat, June 13 Group D: Australia vs UEFA Path C winner (9pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Wed, June 17 Group L: Ghana vs Panama (7pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thu, June 18 Group B: Canada vs Qatar (3pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Sat, June 20 Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast (4pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Sun, June 21 Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt (6pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Tue, June 23 Group L: Panama vs Croatia (7pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Wed, June 24 Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (12pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Fri, June 26 Group I: Senegal vs IC Path 2 winner (3pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Fri, June 26 Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium (8pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Thu, July 2 Round of 32: Runner-up Group K vs Runner-up Group L (7pm) BMO Field, Toronto Tickets Thu, July 2 Round of 32: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group E/F/G/I/J (8pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Tue, July 7 Round of 16: TBC vs TBC (1pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets

How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Canada

Football fans have had a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the ticket portal on the FIFA site. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you were unsuccessful during the previous World Cup 2026 lottery windows, your last opportunity to try and obtain tickets via official routes is to check out what is still available during the ‘last-minute’ sales phase, which starts in April.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace, which first opened last October and will re-open in April. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

How much are World Cup 2026 match tickets in Canada?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Canada are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. Early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure World Cup tickets for matches in Canada from $265 upwards.

What are the World Cup 2026 venues in Canada?

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches played in Canada will be staged at the following two venues:

BC Place (Vancouver): Capacity: 54,000

Capacity: 54,000 BMO Field (Toronto): Capacity: 45,000

What to expect from the World Cup 2026 matches in Canada

Ice Hockey may be Canada’s biggest sport, but the Maple Leaf nation will be swapping their skates for soccer boots this summer as the World Cup 2026 comes to town. As well as yearning to see their own Canucks take to the pitch, Canadians are licking their lips at the prospect of seeing the world’s best players in action.

Canada have been on a remarkable rise up the FIFA rankings, climbing 23 places from #50 to an all-time high of #27 in the past two years. They are now preparing to compete at back-to-back World Cup Finals for the first ever time in their history.

Despite appearances at Mexico '86 and Qatar '22, the Canucks are still searching for their first ever World Cup tournament win (or draw). It will be a momentous occasion for Canadian fans to say that they were present when their team recorded their first ever World Cup victory and is another reason why tickets have been flying off the shelf.

There have been a number of standout performances recently, which Canada have used as building blocks to propel them forwards. They reached the final of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final, saw off Peru and Venezuela to reach the 2024 Copa America semi-finals and have recorded memorable friendly victories over the United States in the past 18 months under Jesse Marsch’s leadership.

Other nations, aside from Canada, playing at least two World Cup 2026 matches on Canadian soil, include Panama and New Zealand.