'A bit strange' - Women's Champions League format questioned after shock early exits for Juventus and Arsenal

PSG's Jackie Groenen has called the current format of the Women's UEFA Champions League "a bit strange" after early exits for Arsenal and Juventus.

Arsenal and Juventus already out

Four teams have gained automatic promotion to the group stage

Groenen questions current format

WHAT HAPPENED? The current format of the Women's Champions League has two qualifying rounds before the group stage kicks off with 16 teams. Only four teams, the champions of the associations ranked 1-4 by UEFA, are granted direct group stage entry: Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

The first qualifying round saw the Gunners and Bianconeri bow out of the tournament which has led Groenen to raise questions on the current format.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it is a bit strange - big teams going out in the pre-phase", Groenen told BBC Sport. "I wonder if it's the right way to go."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The second round of qualifiers will see 24 teams vying for 12 spots. Each team will play a two-legged tie and the winners will go on to qualify for the tournament main. Gorenen's team Paris Saint-Germain will be plying their trade in this round along with two-time champions Wolfsburg, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

PSG have drawn United in the second round and Groenen is geared up to face her former team.

"Don't get me wrong, it's always nice to play big games and I think from all the draws we could have had Manchester United was the hardest one we could draw," Groenen said.

"On one hand I don't fully agree with the system, but on the other hand I'm excited to play a game with this magnitude and pressure."

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Groenen will return to Leigh Sports Village on Tuesday to face her former side in the first leg before they cross paths again on October 18 in Paris in the decider.