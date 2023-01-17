Wolves vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against Liverpool in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool must turn to the FA Cup to get wins under their belt, and will face Wolves in the third round replay on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team has struggled to make an impact and deliver consistent results so far this season. The Reds are winless in their last three matches in all competitions and most recently lost 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hwang Hee-chan scored the equaliser as Wolves held Liverpool to force the replay in the FA Cup more than a week ago, and they will now be hopeful of causing an upset against a Liverpool team that has found it difficult to get into a rhythm during games this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Wolves vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Liverpool Date: January 17, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1.15am IST (Jan 18) Venue: Molineux Stadium

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on the ESPN+ app.

BBC One will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the FA Cup game is not being telecast.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India N/A N/A

Wolves team news & squad

Julen Lopategui will be without Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho who have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Diego Costa, who has missed three matches due to a knock, could make his return to the squad if he manages to pass a late fitness test.

Wolves possible XI: Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Sarkic, Smith Defenders Rayan. Collins, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno, Lembikisa Midfielders Lemina, Neves, Ronan, Nunes, Moutinho, Hodge Forwards Jimenez, Podence, Guedes, Cunha, Hwang, Costa, Traore, Campbell

Liverpool team news & squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will want to make changes to the starting lineup that lost to Brighton only three days ago.

Stefan Bajcetic is available for selection having recovered from a hip problem. Darwin Nunez is nearing a return but the game against Wolves will be a fixture too soon for the forward.

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur Melo remain sidelined for the Reds.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Carvalho