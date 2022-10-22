Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight rolls forward towards the mid-season break - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season trucks on this weekend, as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Leicester City to face them at Molineux. The hosts, without a permanent boss, are looking to reverse their fortunes.

Against another side mired at the wrong end of the top flight, they'll fancy their chances - but which side will truly get their claws out for this encounter?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Wolves vs Leicester date & kick-off time

Game: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wolves vs Leicester on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In India, they can catch the match on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV India JiroTV N/A

Wolves squad & team news

There will be no return for old hand Nuno Espirito Santo to Wolves, with the club set to resume their managerial hunt after the Qatar 2022 World Cup following Bruno Lage's exit.

Still, there is a job to be done on the pitch - and against a Foxes outfit far from their best, they will hope they can take a massive step this weekend towards turning matters on their head.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Sarkic, Smith Defenders Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Collins, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Moutinho, Ronan, Nunes, Traore Forwards Neto, Jiminez, Podence, Hwang, Guedes, Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Costa, Traore, Campbell

Leicester squad and team news

Brendan Rodgers has his back to the wall, and it is likely the cash in the back of FA Cup success in the not-too-distant past that has stayed the hand at the King Power Stadium.

But the former Celtic boss is absolutely up against it now. Victory against Leeds has stemmed the tide, but it's far from enough. Work needs to be done.