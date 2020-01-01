'Winks could be a future Tottenham captain'

Gary Mabbutt thinks the England midfielder has all the necessary attributes to lead Spurs going forward

Harry Winks has all the attributes to inherit the captain's armband at in the ]future, according to Gary Mabbutt.

Winks has established himself as one of the most consistent performers at Spurs in recent years, earning a place in Gareth Southgate's set-up in the process.

The 24-year-old has featured in 20 Premier League games this season, and managed to nail down a starting spot after Jose Mourinho was drafted in to replace Mauricio Pochettino] at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in November.

The midfielder produced another superb display during Tottenham's 2-0 home win over on Sunday, which saw them close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just four points.

Mabbutt sees Winks as a potential leader, not only because of his abilities on the pitch, but also because of the example he has set to his team-mates off it.

The ex-Spurs defender told Love Sport Radio: “Last Thursday myself and Harry were visiting a care home for people with dementia, we went there with the Spurs football foundation with a company called Memories.

“Harry was a superstar, amongst all the elderly people in bad conditions and Harry was fantastic.

"I’ve got the belief that if he continues to improve as he is, I think he could be a future captain of the club.”

Another man who stood out during Tottenham's clash with City was Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, who took in his full debut for the club following a £25 million ($33m) move from PSV in the January window.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring with a stunning volley in the 63rd minute, which capped an impressive all-round display.

Mabbutt was delighted to see Bergwijn giving everything to Tottenham's cause against an opponent well known for monopolising possession of the ball.

“[Bergwijn] He came into this game knowing we’d be on the back foot, knowing he’d have to graft and work hard," he added. "There was no showboating, that’s not how we play. He came in and saw exactly what it was like, saw how we want to play to get results.

"We can play some fantastic football at times but initially you have to go out there and win the right to play and yesterday we had to exactly that.”

Next up for Spurs is an fourth-round replay against , which takes place on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw in the first game between the two sides.