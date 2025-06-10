Here's everything you need to know about grabbing tickets to the grand finale of the Ladies' competition in July

On Saturday, July 12, the spotlight blazes on Centre Court as the world’s finest women in tennis battle for one of the sport’s most coveted titles: the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles crown. This is Wimbledon, the oldest, most prestigious Grand Slam on the calendar, where legends are made and dreams come true on the sport’s most iconic grass stage. And, you can be there with Wimbledon tickets as history is written at the All England Club.

We've come a very long way since Britain's Maud Watson saw off 12 other competitors to reign supreme as the first Women's Singles champion in 1884. You could be seated at one of the most iconic sporting venues on the planet to witness the crowning of the next grass queen on July 12. Cement your Centre Court spot for this year’s Wimbledon Ladies' Final and Wimbledon Men's Singles Final tickets now. Don’t delay, demand is always high for Wimbledon tickets and the countdown is well and truly on.

Fast forward 140 years from Maud Watson’s success in the inaugural women’s Wimbledon tournament, and Barbora Krejcikova became the latest lady to hold the famous Venus Rosewater Dish aloft when she triumphed at the All England Club twelve months ago. In doing so, she became the third different Czech woman to kiss the trophy at SW19 in the space of 11 years, following on from wins by Marketa Vondrousova (2023) and Petra Kvitova (2014). The women’s singles has proved to be an exciting and unpredictable spectacle in recent years, and amazingly, we’ve had different winners crowned in each of the past eight editions.

Who will reign supreme as women’s champion this time around? You could be there in person to find out. Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need on how to buy Wimbledon Women’s Final tickets, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

When is the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final?

When: Saturday, July 12 Start Time: 2pm BST (9am ET) Where: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK Tickets: Buy tickets

How much are Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final tickets?

Centre Court tickets for Saturday, July 12, ranged from £240-315 for those who were successful in this year's Wimbledon ballot. However, for those who wanted to guarantee themselves a spot at the Wimbledon Ladies' Final, Debenture tickets were available from £2900 to watch Saturday's action.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where Debenture tickets are available. While prices may be higher on resale sites, if you’re a fervent tennis fan who is desperate to fulfil a lifelong ambition of seeing the Wimbledon Ladies' Final, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How to buy Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final tickets

There are a number of ways to buy Wimbledon Ladies' Final tickets. You could have entered the public ballots, and if successful, purchased tickets via that route. Buying debenture seats is also another option. Debentures are more expensive, but they also offer benefits, including guaranteed seats and VIP access to exclusive areas, bars and restaurants.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

How to watch or stream the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final

In the UK, the BBC will be broadcasting free-to-air coverage of the Wimbledon Championships daily via their channels (BBC One and BBC Two) with matches also accessible on-demand via their streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. In the United States, Wimbledon 2025 will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), 1 year costs $109.99.

US tennis fans can also stream matches live with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.