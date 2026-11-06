'On a different level' - William Saliba backed to quit Arsenal for Real Madrid

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William Gallas believes Arsenal defender William Saliba would find it incredibly difficult to turn down a transfer to Real Madrid. The former France international claims the Spanish giants operate on a completely different level to the Gunners despite Mikel Arteta's recent success.

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Saliba backed for Madrid move

Gallas believes Saliba could be tempted to leave Arsenal if Madrid attempt to secure his signature. The French defender has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football since moving to north London. Saliba formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

His dominant performances were crucial as Mikel Arteta's side secured the Premier League title last season. The defender committed his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new contract until 2030 earlier this year. However, Gallas feels the historic allure of a move to the Spanish capital would be too strong to ignore.

Real Madrid on a different level

Gallas is adamant that the prestige of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu outweighs the Gunners' recent progress. He insists the immense pressure and relentless expectations in Spain set Madrid apart from their European rivals.

"Are Arsenal at a high enough level now that William Saliba would turn down Real Madrid if they came in for him?’ Gallas told SeatPick. "I know a lot of people will be mad about what I’m going to say right now but if we are talking about the history of both clubs, Real Madrid and Arsenal, then Real Madrid is Real Madrid. They are on a different level.

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"For me, even if their performances at the moment are not the best, and even if they haven’t won the biggest trophies recently, Madrid is Madrid, and I’m telling you, any player who has the opportunity to go to Madrid, they will try to go there, and you can’t blame them. You couldn’t blame a player like Saliba if that is his decision."

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Arsenal rebuilding despite title success

Arsenal have made massive strides under Arteta, but Gallas feels they are still playing catch-up to the traditional European heavyweights. He believes the north London club are simply writing a new chapter rather than dominating an era.

"Arsenal and Manchester United?" Gallas added. "They are still behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, even Manchester United still to this day because they have such a big history. That’s why I think now with clubs like Arsenal, even if they had a good history in the past, what they are doing right now is rebuilding. They are trying to tell their story again, and they are on the right track, but they are still behind Barcelona and Real Madrid."

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Arteta prepares for Saliba return

Arteta is taking a cautious approach with his star defender to avoid any setbacks. Saliba was an unused substitute during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Saliba could finally make his long-awaited return to action this weekend. Arsenal travel to face Hull City on Saturday, and the Frenchman may be required after Ezri Konsa was forced off with an issue in Prague.