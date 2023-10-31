Wilder Cartagena is an Orlando City hero! Peru international's golazo sees Lions take Game 1 in best-of-three playoff series vs Nashville SC

Orlando City lived up to their No. 2 seed on Monday night, taking Game One against Nashville SC, 1-0, in their best-of-three series.

Orlando win 1-0

Cartagena golazo wins first game of series

Orlando unbeaten over last six

TELL ME MORE: It was a contested match all evening, with both sides having solid attempts to find the back of the net. Nashville, arguably, had the two best chances of the match but they failed to provide any sort of clinical finish in the final-third of the pitch.

Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar had tested Lions goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from distance in the second-half, only to see it tipped over, and then English striker Sam Surridge seemingly had an open header early on in the match but opted to try and use his feet instead. A baffling decision, he surely would have scored had he used his head.

The game-winner, meanwhile, came in a moment of brilliance from Peru international Wilder Cartagena, who fired from distance, hitting the underside of the crossbar with a brilliant strike.

THE MVP: Robin Jansson: The Lions defender is the 2023 favorite for the honorary Defender of the Year award, and he was absolutely rock solid Monday evening. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge were absolutely locked out of the Orlando box in a ridiculously impressive defensive performance.

THE BIG LOSER: Duncan McGuire: Call it a bit of a hot take, but he was nowhere to be seen Monday night. A lot more was expected from the young striker and he failed to show up in their most important match of the season to date. Orlando boss Oscar Pareja will no doubt command more of him next week.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOTH TEAMS? Nashville will host in Game Two of the best-of-three series, with a return to the pitch at Geodis Park in a week's time on Tuesday, November 7.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐