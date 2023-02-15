Explained: Why VAR overturned Erling Haaland penalty decision against Arsenal - but should Man City forward have been sent off for elbow on Gabriel Magalhaes?

Manchester City's Erling Haaland was brought down by Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes inside the box, but could have seen red minutes later.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian was involved in a coming together with the Arsenal centre-back which started outside the box but whose definitive infringement was inside, with Anthony Taylor pointing to the spot as a result. Then, just moments later, Haaland challenged for the ball with Gabriel and clattered the Brazilian in the back of the head with his elbow.

WHY WERE NEITHER DECISIONS GIVEN? A VAR reviewed adjudged that Haaland was in an offside position when he received the ball from Kyle Walker in the initial phase, meaning any contact would be irrelevant. As for his challenge on Gabriel, referee Taylor deemed that the striker hadn't led with his elbow, therefore it didn't necessarily constitute violent conduct and didn't warrant a red card.

More to follow...