Revealed: Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal left the pitch for nine minutes against Porto and didn't return in Champions League tie

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed why Lamine Yamal was substituted in the second half of Wednesday's Champions League match against Porto.

Yamal leaves pitch in 71st minute

Replaced in 80th minute

Xavi confirms teenager was feeling ill

WHAT HAPPENED? Lamine Yamal began the match against Porto, making history along the way by becoming the youngest player ever to start in the Champions League. Officially, he played 80 minutes, but he left the pitch in the 71st minute and did not return. Yamal needed to use the toilet during the second half and took advantage of a lull in play to leave go off. Xavi, who subsequently verified that the 16-year-old was unwell, eventually replaced him with Marcos Alonso.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lamine Yamal was unwell. He had an illness, he had been telling me for a while. I took advantage of a break to tell him to be quick and go to the toilet, but in the end, they told me that he wouldn't be able to get back on the pitch," he told reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo also sustained knocks during the game. According to Xavi, Lewandowski received a "very strong blow" when he was taken off in the first half and replaced by eventual match-winner Ferran Torres. Araujo appeared to be in pain at the finish, but Xavi said the defender was only suffering from cramp.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will return to action on Sunday, October 8 when they travel to Granada in La Liga.