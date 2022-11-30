'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Argentina star 'can return to Barcelona' & is still number one in the world, says Xavi

Xavi has revealed his desire to train Lionel Messi at Barcelona and claimed that the Argentina star is still the number one player in world football.

Xavi would welcome Messi back at Barca

Puts him ahead of Ronaldo in world's best list

Would also like to train Neymar and Mbappe

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi has said he would welcome Messi back to Camp Nou with open arms if he desires a return to his old stomping ground next year. The Barca boss also insisted that his former team-mate remains the best in the business, ahead of former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, before revealing that he would also like to work with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is still number one. Cristiano Ronaldo is still among the 3-5 best on the planet as well," Xavi said of Messi during a promotional event on the sidelines of the ongoing World Cup.

"If Messi wants to, he can return to Barça at some point, sure. Who wouldn't like to train him? Any of the greats. In France, Mbappe for example. Neymar, Messi, I would like them a lot.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been plenty of speculation over Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain lately, with rumours linking him to a possible return to Camp Nou gathering pace. The Argentina star has also been touted for a move to MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. However, it is understood that the PSG forward is yet to make a final call on his future.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Argentina will face Poland in a vital World Cup group stage decider on Wednesday.