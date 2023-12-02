Who will win Euro 2024?

The draw for the tournament in Germany has been made - who are you backing to go all the way and lift the trophy?

England fans will surely be delighted with the outcome of Saturday's draw, with Gareth Southgate's side having been placed in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

France, meanwhile, will likely be the favourites to go on and win the tournament, with Les Bleus having Netherlands, as well as Austria and one of Wales, Estonia, Finland or Poland to contend with.

What of Portugal, in what could well be Cristiano Ronaldo's final tournament - are they capable of going all the way? Hosts Germany, as much as they've struggled in recent times will fancy their chances, while Spain and holders Italy, who are in Group B together, could go far in the tournament.

So who are you backing to go all the way? Let us know in the comments box below! 👇