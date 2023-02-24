Which team has won the most League Cups? Every single winner since 1961 and most successful clubs listed

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about League Cup winners since the competition's inception.

The League Cup is an annual knockout competition open to any club within the top four levels of the English football league system.

The inaugural edition was held in the 1960-61 season. It is usually concluded in February, allowing the participating teams to lift their first domestic silverware ahead of the FA Cup and the Premier League.

It is played over seven rounds with single-leg ties, barring the semi-finals. GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the winners of this prestigious competition since its inception in the 1960s.

Which team has won the most League Cups?

Liverpool have won the League Cup nine times, which is the most by any side. Their most recent win came in the 2021-22 season when they beat Chelsea in the final on penalties.

Full list of League Cup winners

Season Winner Runner-up 1961 Aston Villa Rotherham United 1962 Norwich City Rochdale 1963 Birmingham City Aston Villa 1964 Leicester City Stoke City 1965 Chelsea Leicester City 1966 West Bromwich Albion West Ham United 1967 Queens Park Rangers West Bromwich Albion 1968 Leeds United Arsenal 1969 Swindon Town Arsenal 1970 Manchester City West Bromwich Albion 1971 Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City 1972 Stoke City Chelsea 1973 Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City 1974 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 1975 Aston Villa Norwich City 1976 Manchester City Newcastle United 1977 Aston Villa Everton 1978 Nottingham Forest Liverpool 1979 Nottingham Forest Southampton 1980 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 1981 Liverpool West Ham United 1982 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 1983 Liverpool Manchester United 1984 Liverpool Everton 1985 Norwich City Sunderland 1986 Oxford United Queens Park Rangers 1987 Arsenal Liverpool 1988 Luton Town Arsenal 1989 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 1990 Nottingham Forest Oldham Athletic 1991 Sheffield Wednesday Manchester United 1992 Manchester United Nottingham Forest 1993 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 1994 Aston Villa Manchester United 1995 Liverpool Bolton Wanderers 1996 Aston Villa Leeds United 1997 Leicester City Middlesbrough 1998 Chelsea Middlesbrough 1999 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 2000 Leicester City Tranmere Rovers 2001 Liverpool Birmingham City 2002 Blackburn Rovers Tottenham Hotspur 2003 Liverpool Manchester United 2004 Middlesbrough Bolton Wanderers 2005 Chelsea Liverpool 2006 Manchester United Wigan Athletic 2007 Chelsea Arsenal 2008 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2009 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 2010 Manchester United Aston Villa 2011 Birmingham City Arsenal 2012 Liverpool Cardiff City 2013 Swansea City Bradford City 2014 Manchester City Sunderland 2015 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 2016 Manchester City Liverpool 2017 Manchester United Southampton 2018 Manchester City Arsenal 2019 Manchester City Chelsea 2020 Manchester City Aston Villa 2021 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 2022 Liverpool Chelsea

Aston Villa were the first team to lift the League Cup in the 1960-61 season. They were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United at Millmoor, but they turned around the tie at Villa Park with a clinical 3-0 win in the second leg of the final.

In fact, the Villans are the third-most successful team in the competition with five wins, bettered only by Liverpool (9) and Manchester City (8).

Chelsea and Manchester United also share the third spot with them as both the Premier League clubs have won the competition five times each.

However, in the last decade, it has been complete dominance by Manchester City as they have won the showpiece event six times.