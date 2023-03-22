Here's what you need to know about Tyson Fury's football interests...

Tyson Fury, or The Gypsy King, who is widely known as one of the greatest boxers of all time, is an ardent fan of football and supports his hometown club and Premier League giants Manchester United.

He has been spotted at Old Trafford on several occasions in the past, and he keeps visiting the stadium to watch the Red Devils in action whenever he can.

GOAL sheds more light on Fury's football interests and loyalties below.

Which football team does Tyson Fury support?

The 34-year-old is an ardent fan of Manchester United and being English himself, he follows and supports the England national football team as well.

Fury had expressed his disappointment last season after Manchester United finished sixth in the league. He had even questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the squad.

But a lot changed at the club, especially since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the helm, who recently guided the club to a Carabao Cup triumph last month.

The reigning world heavyweight boxing champion was elated to see his beloved Manchester United lift a trophy after a gap of six years when they beat Newcastle United to lift the Carabao Cup.

He wrote, "The Erik ten Hag era has begun at Manchester United."

Other than supporting Man United and the Three Lions, the boxer is also a genuine football lover and is currently a sponsor of League One club Morecambe. He announced the sponsorship deal with the club in July 2022.