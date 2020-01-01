Where can I buy FIFA 21 cheap? The best UK and US places to buy the game for Xbox One & PS4

There are ways and means of saving money when it comes to purchasing the most popular football game in the world

FIFA 21 will be launched worldwide on October 9, initially available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game is also set for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X before Christmas, but no release date has been confirmed for next-gen consoles quite yet.

Whichever system you purchase it on, everyone loves to find a bargain and if you shop around you can find discounts and offers for FIFA 21.

EA Sports' new football title has three different prices, depending on which version of the game you buy. On consoles, the Standard Edition costs £59.99 ($59.99), the Champions Edition is priced at £79.99 (£79.99) and the Ultimate Edition is usually for sale at £89.99 ($99.99).

Those prices may seem a little expensive for some people, but it can be bought for cheaper if you know where to look and when.

There are three different editions of the game on PlayStation 4 & PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X and PC.

The game is set to be released on Google Stadia, but there is no price details for that yet, while the Nintendo Switch version of the game is just a data update to FIFA 20, but still costs £44.99.

Console Standard Champions Ultimate PS4 & PS5 £59.99 / $59.99 £79.99 / $79.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Xbox One & Xbox Series X £59.99 / $59.99 £79.99 / $79.99 £89.99 / $99.99 PC £54.99 / $59.99 £69.99 / $79.99 £79.99 / $99.99 Google Stadia TBC TBC TBC Nintendo Switch £44.99 / $49.99 - -

Where can I buy FIFA 21 cheap?

The cheapest way to buy FIFA 21 is usually to pre-order the game, with many retailers offering discounts if you purchase the game ahead of time.

Buying the digital version of game can also result in cheaper prices for FIFA 21 as you will be emailed a code to download directly onto your console rather than needing a physical disc.

Amazon, usually has discounts on pre-ordered games, with FIFA 21 available from £49.99 as well as various bundle offers if you purchase the game with FIFA Points.

CDKeys is offering discounts on digital versions of FIFA 21, with the Standard Edition selling at £45.99 in the UK and $46.49 in the US. The Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition also have discounts of up to 22 per cent, while there are also reductions on FIFA Points bought at CDKeys.

Large retailers Walmart and GameStop have offered deals on previous FIFA games, but currently have no discounts on the new release.

Anyone with an EA Access or Origin Access account can get a 10 per cent discount on all versions of FIFA 21. These discounts can be activated by first registering for EA Access or Origin Access through your console or PC and then pre-ordering the game. This also entitles you to download and trial the game for 10 hours from October 1 to October 9.

If you are in no rush to buy FIFA 21, you can get it at its lowest price a few months after release and maybe even pick up a second-hand copy at a greatly reduced cost.