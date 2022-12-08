When is the Premier League back? Dates, fixtures & where to watch in the UK & U.S.

All the information you need to watch the return of the Premier League

In the midst of the Premier League's very first mid-season World Cup break, when exactly can fans expect the action to return?

When FIFA confirmed that the 2022 World Cup would be played in the winter, it prompted a major shake-up to the European domestic football calendar. Many fans of the beautiful game have relished in the novelty factor of a festive world cup.

Still, there will be an inkling in the back of supporters' minds, if not a craving, for the Premier League to return once again. GOAL brings you all the information you need below.

When does the Premier League return?

The Premier League resumes on Boxing Day, Monday December 26, 2022.

Brentford host Spurs at the Community Stadium at 12:30pm GMT (7:30am ET) to kick things off, just eight days after the World Cup concludes.

Fellow London clubs Crystal Palace and Fulham face off later that day. Aston Villa will play Liverpool and rivals Arsenal and West Ham fill the 8pm (3pm ET) later on.

Of course, a number of Premier League clubs are in Carabao Cup action before that, with Leicester playing MK Dons and Wolves playing Gillingham on December 20. Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Newcastle, Southampton and Manchester United play in that competition on December 21, with Liverpool and Man City closing the round on December 22.

What are the Premier League return fixtures?

When the Premier League restarts, it will be matchweek 17.

Arsenal currently top the table with 37 points. Man City trail them by five points on 32, followed by Newcastle (30) and Spurs (29). Notts Forest are in 18th place with 13 points, with Southampton (12) and Wolves (10) making up the bottom three.

Which fixtures will take place when the domestic season returns and where can you watch them?

Date Fixture Kick-off time Channel (UK) Channel (USA) Dec 26 Brentford vs Tottenham 12:30pm GMT (07:30am ET) Amazon Prime Video USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue Dec 26 Crystal Palace vs Fulham 3pm GMT (10am ET) Amazon Prime Video Peacock Premium Dec 26 Everton vs Wolves 3pm GMT (10am ET) Amazon Prime Video Peacock Premium Dec 26 Leicester vs Newcastle United 3pm GMT (10am ET) Amazon Prime Video Peacock Premium Dec 26 Southampton vs Brighton 3pm GMT (10am ET) Amazon Prime Video Peacock Premium Dec 26 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 5:30pm GMT (12:30 ET) Amazon Prime Video NBC, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue Dec 26 Arsenal vs West Ham 8pm GMT (3pm ET) Amazon Prime Video USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue Dec 27 Chelsea vs Bournemouth 5:30pm GMT (12:30pm ET) Amazon Prime Video USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue Dec 27 Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest 8pm GMT (3pm ET) Amazon Prime Video USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue Dec 28 Leeds United vs Manchester City 8pm GMT (3pm ET) Amazon Prime Video Peacock Premium

How to stream the return of the Premier League & watch on TV

All matches will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video, who share Premier League broadcasting rights with Sky Sports and BT in the United Kingdom.

In order to access Amazon Prime Video you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. This will cost £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

In the U.S. a have a range of networks are broadcasting all 10 of the return fixtures, as listed in the provider links below: