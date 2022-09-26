When is the next El Clasico? The dates of Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2022-23 fixtures

Goal brings you all the information about this season's Clasico games, such as when they are, where and how to watch

Real Madrid reclaimed glory in 2021-22 by winning La Liga and the Champions League, as their Clasico rivals Barcelona struggled in their ongoing rebuild.

Xavi's Catalan side are now firmly in the post-Lionel Messi era, but will be keen to mount a stronger challenge to Los Blancos in 2022-23.

GOAL has what you need to know about when the Clasico will take place this season and more.

When is the next Clasico?

Date Fixture Venue Competition October 16, 2022 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Santiago Bernabeu La Liga March 19, 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Camp Nou La Liga

The next El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is scheduled for October 16, 2022, with kick off at 4:15pm CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu. The return fixture is scheduled for March 19, 2023 at Camp Nou.

Fixtures are subject to change.

Getty

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV

In the UK, La Liga matches are available to watch on Premier Sports and can be streamed on La Liga TV.

In the U.S., fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

The online streaming service carries all La Liga matches, as well as a whole host of other competitions, for a monthly subscription of just $7.99.