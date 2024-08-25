When is the Carabao Cup third round draw? Time, teams, stream & how to watch live

Everything you need to know as the remainder of the Premier League teams enter the draw.

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup is about to get even more interesting as the remainder of the Premier League clubs prepare to enter the third round stage.

With teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in the hat, there is a keen sense of intrigue around the draw for the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the upcoming draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup.

When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Date & time

Date: August 28, 2024 Time: 9:45 pm BST / 4:45 pm ET Where to watch: Sky Sports, CBS Sports

The Carabao Cup third-round draw will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the City Ground, Nottingham. It is scheduled to take place directly after the second-round game between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, which, if it is decided in normal time, will conclude at approximately 9:40 pm BST (4:40 pm ET).

The draw procedure will be hosted by Mark Chapman.

Where to watch the Carabao Cup draw - live stream info

The Carabao Cup third-round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, with fubo and CBS Sports showing it in the USA.

The draw will occur during the coverage of Nottingham Forest versus Newcastle United, which is being shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers in the U.S. will be able to stream that particular game live on fubo or watch it on CBS Sports.

Which teams are in the draw for the Carabao Cup third round?

A total of 32 teams will be involved in the Carabao Cup third-round draw. The 25 winners from the second-round games will be joined by seven Premier League teams, including Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Ball numbers will be announced by the EFL on the morning of the draw and appear here once confirmed.

The draw will also see conditions observed due to fixture schedule issues, with Champions League and Europa League teams going into one bowl and the remaining 26 teams going into another. This is to ensure that a team competing in the Champions League does not draw a team competing in the Europa League.

When will the Carabao Cup third round be played?

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup third round fixtures will be played across two weeks - week commencing September 16 and week commencing September 23.