What is Robert Lewandowski thinking?! Barcelona striker red-carded for flying elbow against Osasuna

Dan Bernstein
|
Robert Lewandowski Osasuna 2022-23Getty Images
R. LewandowskiBarcelonaOsasuna vs BarcelonaOsasunaPrimera División

Robert Lewandowski received a second yellow card on Tuesday for a flying elbow into an Osasuna opponent which left Barcelona down a man.

  • Handed yellow card in 11th minute
  • Sent off in 31st minute
  • Second red card of career

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski's early challenge on Ignacio Vidal earned him his first yellow card before his needless, elbow-first barge of David Garcia ended his night.

WHY WAS HE SENT OFF? There really wasn't an argument for him to remain on the pitch, as it was a clear elbow from the Polish striker. There may have even been a look at Garcia before the collision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are trying to take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat on Monday night, but facing a 1-0 deficit to Osasuna at the time of the red card, they have an uphill battle.

More to come...