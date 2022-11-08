What is Robert Lewandowski thinking?! Barcelona striker red-carded for flying elbow against Osasuna

- Handed yellow card in 11th minute
- Sent off in 31st minute
- Second red card of career
WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski's early challenge on Ignacio Vidal earned him his first yellow card before his needless, elbow-first barge of David Garcia ended his night.
WHY WAS HE SENT OFF? There really wasn't an argument for him to remain on the pitch, as it was a clear elbow from the Polish striker. There may have even been a look at Garcia before the collision.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are trying to take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat on Monday night, but facing a 1-0 deficit to Osasuna at the time of the red card, they have an uphill battle.
More to come...