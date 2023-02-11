West Ham vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws when they face West Ham in a Premier League encounter away from home on Saturday.
The Blues are heading into the fixture having won only once in their last seven outings in all competitions. They have also registered back-to-back goalless draws in the league, which won't give Graham Potter's side a lot of confidence against one of their city rivals.
West Ham are struggling down in 17th in the league standings and are desperate get points in the bag. They have just one win from their last nine games in the Premier League.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
West Ham vs Chelsea date & kick-off time
Game:
West Ham vs Chelsea
Date:
February 11, 2023
Kick-off:
7.30am ET, 12.30pm GMT, 6:00pm IST
Venue:
London Stadium
How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on NBC Sports, USA Network and Telemundo, with streameing available on the NBC Sports website.
The match is broadcast live on BT Sports in the United Kingdom (UK) and can be streamed live on BT Sport app.
In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NBC Sports. USA Network, Telemundo
NBCSports.com
UK
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
West Ham team news & squad
Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Alphonse Areola and Kurt Zouma are set to miss West Ham's fixture against Chelsea due to injuries. Gianluca Scamacca has returned to training after recovering from his knock but he is a doubt to start the game.
West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Areola, Fabianski, Randolph
Defenders
Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Creswell, Johnson, Coufal.
Midfielders
Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini.
Forwards
Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio
Chelsea team news & squad
Graham Potter will be without the services of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria due to injuries.
New signing Joao Felix, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid, is available for selection again after serving his three-match ban for a red card in his Chelsea debut against Fulham. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to the MLS but the former Arsenal striker is available for selection.
Chelsea possible XI: Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Fernandez, Mount; Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Slonina
Defenders
Silva, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Badiashile, James
Midfielders
Mount, Gallagher, Chukuwuemeka, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech
Forwards
Aubameyang, Havertz, Felix