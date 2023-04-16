West Ham vs Arsenal: Lineups & LIVE updates

Arsenal look to regain their six-point lead at the top of the table with a derby victory against West Ham

Arsenal will travel to West Ham in what is a crucial game for both London clubs. The Gunners are on their way to winning their first league title since 2004 and would look to regain their six-point lead at the top of the table. The Hammers on the other hand are having a below-par campaign and find themselves in a relegation battle, three points from the drop zone.

Losing a two-goal lead in their last game against out-of-form Liverpool would have been disappointing for Arsenal, however, they still have a healthy lead above second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table. In West Ham, they face an opponent who they have defeated 22 times in their last 29 meetings.

West Ham have only twice against Arsenal in their last 29 meetings. With their past and current form, hopes won't be high amongst supporters for the Hammers to get something out of the game. However, they have won two of their last five league games and may be building momentum in the last part of the season.

West Ham vs Arsenal confirmed lineups

West Ham XI (4-4-2): Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Paqueta, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma; Bowen, Antonio

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming games

Arsenal will next take on bottom-placed Southampton at home on April 21, before they travel to the Etihad in a possible title-deciding clash against Manchester City on April 26.