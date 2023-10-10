Big news for Chelsea! Wesley Fofana seemingly provides positive injury after suffering ruptured ACL in pre-season

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has seemingly shared a positive injury update on his personal social media account.

Fofana suffered tough time at Chelsea

Ruptured ACL in summer

Shares positive update on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old defender has shared a picture of himself in the 2023/24 Chelsea home shirt, with the caption "soon" attached to it on his Instagram story, hinting that he could be nearing a return to full fitness after suffering an injury in pre-season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana is yet to make an appearance in the current campaign after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the summer. Speaking at the time of the injury, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino outlined his hopes for a potential return during the current season. "Really sad, really bad news," he said.

"We feel so sad. All we can do is to help him. We wish him all the best and hope it's as soon as possible [that he can] be with the team again this season.

"I hope he can be ready to play [this season]. We have seen all the information and know it can be difficult. The problem is different bodies evolve in different ways. Hopefully everything goes well with his recovery and he can be ready as soon as possible before the end of the season."

WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA? The former Leicester City man will now continue his lengthy rehabilitation process, after undergoing surgery for the knee issue shortly after he sustained it.