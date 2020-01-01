‘Werner is an aeroplane’ – Dani Olmo talks up Liverpool target

The RB Leipzig midfielder has been impressed by his new team-mates, picking out the Germany international striker for particular praise

Timo Werner has been described as “an aeroplane” by team-mate Dani Olmo.

The international centre-forward has scored 21 goals in 25 matches this season and 27 times in all competitions to become recognised as one of Europe’s leading marksmen.

In turn, interest has come from the likes of , and , and the 24-year-old has done little to talk down the possibility of a switch to the Premier League in the summer.

More teams

Olmo, meanwhile, has talked up the quality of his club-mate, having made the move to Germany from in the January transfer window.

Asked by Mundo Deportivo which players have surprised him since completing the deal, he said: “I really like Peter Gulacsi, the goalkeeper, and the defence we have, Lukas Klosterman, Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Halstenberg. Upamecano is the future of and the other two are Germany internationals.

“Then there are Christopher Nkunku and Patrik Schick, who have great quality, and Timo Werner, who is an aeroplane.

“In general, the whole team has youth, quality and self-confidence.”

He was asked particularly about the prospects of Upamecano and Angelino moving to , where they have been recently linked in the media.

“Upamecano is very good,” he commended. “With the ball he is very safe. I see him as a very complete centre-back.

“In one-on-one situations he is very powerful, very difficult to beat. He is very young, only 21 years old and is one of the best centre-backs.

“On the other hand, I already knew Angelino. Our system suits him. It is the best for him because he is spectacular going forward and he is showing it. He is playing in everything and was very good against in the , getting an assist in that game.”

Meanwhile, the Under-21 international has admitted that Barcelona did show some interest in him before his move to Germany, but he says it was limited.

Article continues below

“They spoke to my agents in November as if they wanted to do a deal very quickly, but then they postponed everything for one reason or another,” he said. “And so until the end of January, they asked me to wait. Then they saw that I had almost completed a deal with Leipzig. I was already committed.

“I wanted to go to a team that had a present and future project for me. Leipzig offered it to me and other teams did not. They showed that they loved me more.”

Olmo has played four Bundesliga matches for his new side.