Wenger highlights Liverpool as he calls for Arsenal to make the 'right decisions'

The former Gunners manager believes the Reds are a good example to follow, with Jurgen Klopp's strong signings key to success

Arsene Wenger has called on Arsenal to start making better decisions in all departments and pointed to Liverpool's recent success as one way for the club to get back on track.

The Premier League outfit are expected to announce former player Mikel Arteta as their new manager imminently , replacing the sacked Unai Emery.

Emery was Wenger’s successor 18 months ago when the Frenchman eventually called time on his 22-year spell with the North Londoners.

Since Wenger’s departure, the Gunners have gone into reverse, failing yet again to reach the Champions League last season and losing in the Europa League final to cross-capital rivals Chelsea.

There are now serious concerns about the health of the club and its future direction, with some commentators suggesting that their place in the so-called 'top six' is under threat.

Poor recruitment and decision-making, both from coaches and the boardroom, have left Arsenal struggling to challenge for the Champions League again this season, and they are currently just seven points above the relegation zone, in 10th place.

And Wenger believes that his former club needs to improve across the board.

“When I left the club it was in a very strong financial position and they bought many players in between,” Wenger said.

“They haven't all worked out, but it's not a question of time. The change can be very efficient and happen quickly.

“It's just about the right decisions and making those and that's what it's about in football basically. It's about good players.”

Several senior players are known to be unhappy at the Emirates, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil – who this week caused controversy with his views about the Chinese state – among those disgruntled.

It is far cry from the scene in Liverpool, where the European champions comfortably sit top of the Premier League and are in the final of the Club World Cup.

Wenger suggesting that Arsenal should look to emulate the Reds’ model, particularly when it comes to the transfer market.

“We speak about Liverpool, the success of Liverpool," he said. “Of course they have a great manager but you have to say as well that Liverpool in the last three or four years, they bought the right players.”

Arsenal’s next game in the Premier League is away to Everton, with the intriguing possibility of Arteta being in the dugout.