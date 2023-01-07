Weghorst set to complete Man Utd loan move as he appears to say goodbye to Besiktas fans

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans as he closes in on a loan move to Man Utd.

Man Utd want striker

Weghorst close to loan move

Striker has said his goodbyes

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had made it crystal clear he wants to sign a striker in the January transfer window after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club. The Red Devils are now close to signing Wout Weghorst on loan, according to Foot Mercato. The striker appeared to wave goodbye to Bestikas fans on Saturday after scoring in a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst does have Premier League experience with Burnley but was sent on loan to Besiktas after the Clarets were relegated last season. The striker has scored eight goals and contributed four assists in 16 league games this season and also caught the eye at the World Cup, scoring twice against Argentina in the quarter-finals of the competition and getting caught up in a spat with Lionel Messi.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Weghorst scored against Argentina with his first-ever shot at the World Cup for the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action on Tuesday against Charlton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.