WATCH: 'Parks and Wrex!' - Superstar Chris Pratt stars in hilarious Wrexham-themed birthday video for Ryan Reynolds from his co-owner Rob McElhenney

In order to pay a hilarious homage to Ryan Reynolds on his 47th birthday, Rob McElhenney has recruited actor Chris Pratt's assistance.

McElhenney celebrates Reynold's birthday

Makes special video for superstar

Stars Chris Pratt

WHAT HAPPENED? In commemoration of Reynold's special day, McElhenney, famous for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" posted a humorous video on social media. In the video, McElhenney and Pratt were seen talking about his ideas for a Ryan Reynolds memorial park in Wrexham. Pratt's tenure on the show Parks and Recreation was alluded to by calling the skit, "Parks and Wrex".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have had a decent start to their season in League Two as they sit fourth in the table after 14 games with 24 points. Paul Mullin has been hitting his stride once again for the Red Dragons and has shown positive signs.

WHAT NEXT? With Reynolds turning 47 today, he will be hoping to see the Red Dragons make it a special year for him.