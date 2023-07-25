WATCH: Wrexham take over LA! Ryan Reynolds-owned club release video montage of dream Los Angeles visit including trip to Hollywood Walk of Fame

Wrexham's players were given the superstar treatment when they visited Los Angeles during their summer pre-season tour of the United States.

WHAT HAPPENED? The National League champions shared a video on Instagram of their time in Los Angeles, which included a trip to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where they saw the stars of club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Welsh side are getting into gear for their upcoming League Two campaign while on their pre-season tour. They have already lost to Chelsea and beaten LA Galaxy II and will take on Manchester United in their next match.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After they face United, Wrexham will complete their tour of the United States with a match against Philadelphia Union II.