News Matches
France vs Australia

WATCH: World Cup holders France get 2022 campaign off to nightmare start as Craig Goodwin opens scoring for Australia

Peter McVitie
22:30 GMT+3 22/11/2022
Craig Goodwin Australia France World Cup 2022
Craig Goodwin shocked France when he fired Australia into an early lead in their opening game of the World Cup on Tuesday.
  • Goodwin fired home just nine minutes in
  • Met Leckie's excellent cross
  • Nightmare start for France

WHAT HAPPENED? Matthew Leckie brought down a long ball and crossed deep into the France box where Goodwin was unmarked and able to fire past Hugo Lloris to break the deadlock just nine minutes in.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal came as a shock to Didier Deschamps' team, who were favourites heading into their first game of Group D. Fortunately, they recovered to equalise just before the half-hour mark through Adrien Rabiot.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE AND AUSTRALIA? The Socceroos will hope to regain their lead against Les Bleus and head into their clash with Tunisia with a strong start. After Tuesday's game, France will take on Denmark in their second match.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Qatar English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Qatar English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Qatar English)