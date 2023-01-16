WATCH: USWNT undone by stoppage time in hilarious new SportsCenter advertisement

Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sophia Smith star in a new ad that sees the U.S. women's national team stars undone by stoppage time.

USWNT players star in new SportsCenter ad

Rapinoe, Sauerbrunn and Smith involved

Commercial to debut during NFL Playoffs

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT trio is featured in a new "This is SportsCenter" commercial, the latest in a long line of advertisements that look at the funny side of sports. In the commercial, Rapinoe, Sauerbrunn and Smith are seen in an office setting listening to SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris but, just as a meeting is set to end, stoppage time is added much to their frustration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The commercial is the second to feature the USWNT in as many months, with ESPN also unveiling an ad titled "orange slices" involving the trio.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? The USWNT is set to take on New Zealand in friendlies on Tuesday and Friday with the annual SheBelieves Cup right around the corner in February.