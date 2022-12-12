WATCH: USMNT forgotten man Daryl Dike reminds everyone of his talent with first West Brom goal

United States striker Daryl Dike didn't come close to making the World Cup squad this year, but an uptick in club form could change things for 2026.

Dike back from muscular problems

Has barely played since joining West Brom

Scored his first goal for club vs Sunderland

WHAT HAPPENED? Dike powered a header into the net in the 82nd minute on Monday to give West Brom a late lead against Sunderland. He also assisted in the 2-1 victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before joining West Brom, the 22-year-old's play at Barnsley and Orlando City made him a contender for the USMNT's 2022 World Cup squad. He's made just five senior appearances since the start of the calendar year, however, and fell way down Gregg Berhalter's pecking order as a result.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIKE? The striker still has plenty of time to put his thigh and hamstring problems behind him and reach his potential at West Brom. With his country desperate for a No.9, he will aim to re-enter the national team conversation soon.