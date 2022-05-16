Watch: Theo Hernandez dribbles from own half to score wondergoal and put AC Milan on brink of Serie A title

Theo Hernandez dribbled from his own half to score a wonder goal that puts AC Milan on the brink of the Serie A title on Sunday.

Milan extended their recent unbeaten run to 15 matches and maintained their three-point lead over rivals Inter at the top of Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Atalanta.

Stefano Pioli's side now need just a point from their final game of the season against Sassuolo to clinch the title, and may well end up looking back at Hernandez's stunning solo goal as a defining moment en route to that success.

Watch: Hernandez scores wondergoal for Milan

The French left-back picked the ball up from just outside his own box before sprinting the full length of the pitch past a whole host of Atalanta defenders, who could only watch on in horror as he eventually produced a stunning finish low into the bottom corner of the net.

This Theo Hernández fella is unreal! 😱



Runs through the entire Atalanta squad and slots home Milan's second.



Is that the goal that seals the title? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/z6MsbhrSsO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2022

