WATCH: Szczesny blunder gives Atalanta lead against Juventus

Peter McVitie
|
Wojciech Szczesny Juventus 2022-23Getty
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will feel he should have done much better to stop Ademola Lookman firing Atalanta into the lead on Sunday.

  • Lookman fired shot towards Juventus goal
  • Szczesny got hand to ball but failed to keep it out
  • Juve pulled level through Di Maria

WHAT HAPPENED? Lookman took on a pass from Jeremie Boga and fired towards goal in the early stages of the Serie A clash in Turin. Szczesny looked ready to keep the effort out as he got a strong hand to it, but the ball ended up bouncing into the net as Atalanta went ahead after five minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a nightmare start in what has been a disastrous week for Turin giants, who were deducted 15 points in Serie A due to some financial irregularities. Juve and Szczesny's blushes were spared, however, as Angel Di Maria pulled them level with a penalty 25 minutes into the game.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? After the clash against Atalanta, Juve will continue their efforts to climb back up the Serie A table when they meet Monza next Sunday.