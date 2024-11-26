WWE Survivor Series 2024: Date, time, match card, TV channel & streaming links

The greatest grapplers on the globe head to Canada for the final WWE extravaganza of 2024

If October’s WWE Crown Jewel from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had you craving more canvas-crashing action, then you don’t have too long to wait for the next big wrestling event. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 takes place on Saturday, November 30, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada and is set to be an unmissable occasion.

Vancouver is playing host to the 38th Survivor Series, the WWE event that takes place annually every November, generally during Thanksgiving week. It’s the second longest-running pay-per-view event behind WrestleMania and is one of WWE’s ‘Big-5’ events of the year, along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank.

Survivor Series is being held in Vancouver for the first time, but the prestigious WWE event has been held on Canadian soil twice previously. At Survivor Series 1997, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels clashed in Montreal for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. Almost 20 years later, Survivor Series 2016 would head to Toronto, where Brock Lesnar and Goldberg famously grappled.

This year’s edition of Survivor Series will be the third in a row specifically known as ‘WarGames’. WarGames is a team-based steel cage match, with a roofless cage surrounding two rings placed side-by-side. WWE introduced the WarGames concept at Survivor Series to reinvigorate the struggling pay-per-view event. WWE looks to be shaking things up even further this year. In regards to the Wargames clash, instead of the usual 5-on-5 showdown, a more focused, tight-knit 4-on-4 encounter looks on the cards. This manoeuvre fits in perfectly with the current Bloodlines feud, which has been growing since SummerSlam.

The intense drama between Sami Zayn, The Usos, Roman Reigns, and the “new Bloodline” led by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu continues to escalate. Meaningful steps were taken in the dispute at Crown Jewel, with Sami Zayn attempting (unsuccessfully) to help out The Usos and Reigns. Bad blood also continues to boil between Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, which could fester further as we head towards Survivor Series.

Let GOAL take you through all the vital information you need ahead of the final WWE PPV of 2024, including when and where the Survivor Series will be taking place and how you can catch all the thrilling ring action.

When is WWE Survivor Series 2024?

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 30 and airs as follows around the globe (times are approx).

Country Pre-show start times Main card start times United States 6:00 pm ET 7:00 pm ET United Kingdom 11:00 pm GMT 12:00 am GMT Saudi Arabia 1:00 am AST (Sunday) 2:00 am AST (Sunday) Australia 9:00 am AEST (Sunday) 10:00 am AEST (Sunday) India 3:30 am IST (Sunday) 4:30 am IST (Sunday)

Where is WWE Survivor Series 2024?

The Rogers Arena, which is a multi-purpose venue located in the downtown area of Vancouver, Canada, will stage this year’s WWE Survivor Series. The arena was opened in 1995 and can house up to 20,000 fans. It is currently home to the Vancouver Canucks of the NHL and hosted ice hockey matches during the 2010 Winter Olympics. The Rogers Arena was previously home to the Vancouver Grizzlies from 1995 to 2001 before the NBA franchise relocated to Memphis. The venue has also staged some memorable MMA events, including UFC 115: Liddell vs Franklin (2010), UFC 131: dos Santos vs Carwin (2011) and UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana (2023).

How to watch Survivor Series in the US

Survivor Series 2024 can be streamed live on Peacock in the United States. A monthly Peacock membership can be purchased for $5.99.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series in the UK

In the UK and other international regions, the WWE event can be watched and streamed live on the WWE Network. A membership costs £9.99 a month.

This will be WWE's last main PPV and live streaming event to air on the WWE Network internationally, as its content will move over to Netflix in January 2025.

How to watch and stream WWE Survivor Series with a VPN

If WWE Survivor Series isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can check out our detailed VPN guide for other options, too.

How to get WWE Survivor Series 2024 tickets

WWE Survivor Series tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, and prices currently range from £150 - £1200 (CA $270 - $2200).

WWE Survivor Series 2024 match card

