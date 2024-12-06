How to watch Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley: Date, start time & more info

London is set for a big pre-Christmas boxing bonanza as a brigade of British fighters take to the ring

There won’t be any horsing around (like we had with Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson) at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday, December 7, when a band of British boxing hopefuls ride into town, all prepared to pack a punch. It’s the third Frank Warren (Queensberry) promoted ‘Magnificent 7’ night of 2024, following two events in Birmingham earlier this year and the first time the series has hit the capital. Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley is the bout that tops the Wembley bill, and there are three belts on the line in the mouthwatering middleweight match-up. Pauls from Newquay in Cornwall brings his British title to the table, while Bentley enters the ring wearing his WBO International belt. The vacant European middleweight crown is also up for grabs.

Brad Pauls is a ‘Magnificent 7’ series regular, having featured in two epic 2024 encounters with Nathan Heaney in Birmingham in March and July. Pauls hammered the previously unbeaten Heaney into submission during the summer to claim the British crown, following the pair’s dramatic split-decision draw earlier in the year. Brad Pauls, who’s targeting a world middleweight title shot, returns to Wembley for the first time since he suffered a points defeat against Tyler Denny in February 2023, which is the only current blemish on his professional record.

Standing opposite Pauls is Denzel Bentley. ‘2 Sharp’ hails from Wandsworth, London and will be guaranteed a fervent backing from those watching ringside. Bentley also encountered Nathan Heaney recently in a ‘Magnificent 7’ event (November 2023), but the Londoner failed to sparkle, with Heaney coming out on top by majority decision in Manchester. However, Bentley has responded positively since that setback, re-establishing himself as a force in the middleweight division. The Londoner recorded second-round knockouts in the capital earlier this year against Danny Dignum (May) and Derrick Osaze (August). Both clashes took place at Bethnal Green's York Hall.

Other Wembley card highlights on December 7 include Lawrence Okolie making his heavyweight debut against Germany’s Hussein Muhamed and Sam Noakes defending his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles against Ryan Walsh.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital information you know ahead of the Wembley card, including the schedule of events and where you can watch all the action.

When will Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley take place?

Date Saturday, December 7 Location OVO Wembley Arena, London, UK Start time The TNT Sports show starts at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Main event ring walks 10pm GMT / 5pm ET

The OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena, Wembley) has been a destination for live entertainment shows for over 80 years. The venue stages 100+ events yearly, with one million visitors passing through its doors. To get tickets for the Magnificent 7 card featuring Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley, go to AXS.com - Ticket prices range from £59-285.

How to watch Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley

Whilst global coverage of the Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley fight is yet to be confirmed, the whole card from Wembley, London, will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package includes TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley Fight Card

Weight class Fight Middleweight Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley Lightweight Sam Noakes vs Ryan Walsh Heavyweight Lawrence Okolie vs Hussein Muhamed Heavyweight Solomon Dacres vs David Adeleye Cruiserweight Aloys Youmbi vs Lewis Oakford

Brad Pauls professional boxing stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 5' 10" / 178 cm

5' 10" / 178 cm Reach: 70.9" / 180 cm

70.9" / 180 cm Total fights: 21

21 Record: 19-1-1

19-1-1 % wins by KO/TKO: 58

Denzel Bentley professional boxing stats