WATCH: Rooney snubs Ronaldo in favour of Messi & Kane as Man Utd legend answers 'play, bench, sell' World Cup question

Wayne Rooney chose Lionel Messi and Harry Kane over Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to play, bench or sell each of the three stars.

Rooney and Ronaldo in war of words lately

Ex-England striker said he would sell Man Utd star

Picked Messi to play and Kane on bench

WHAT HAPPENED? D.C. United head coach Rooney was quizzed on how he would manage the trio if he were making an all-star squad call for the current World Cup, and ultimately decided to leave out his former Manchester United team-mate.

"That's a tough one... I'd have to start Messi, I'd bench Kane and leave Ronaldo out," he said on JioCinema. "He's not playing for his club, so..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney and Ronaldo have been in a battle of words recently. Rooney criticised his former team-mate for his behaviour this season, labelling it "not acceptable". Ronaldo hit back by saying he is "better looking" than Rooney and suggested the ex-England star only criticised him because the Portuguese is still playing at a high level.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has likely played his final game for United after the explosive interview in which he criticised coach Erik ten Hag and said he feels "betrayed" by the club.