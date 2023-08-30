WATCH: What was he doing?! Rangers defender Connor Goldson scores bizarre own goal in 5-1 loss to PSV

Connor Goldson scored an embarrassing own goal as PSV beat Rangers 5-1 in the Champions League play-offs.

Goldson's bizarre own goal against PSV

PSV thrashed Rangers 5-1

Rangers out of Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a night to forget for Rangers and their defender Connor Goldson as the Scottish giants went down 5-1 (7-3 on aggregate) against PSV and were knocked out of the Champions League.

In the 81st minute of the match, when Rangers were already 4-1 down and staring at an embarrassing defeat, Goldson misplaced his backpass towards goalkeeper Jack Butland and the ball rolled into his own net piling on his team's miseries.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the loss against the Dutch side, Rangers have now dropped into the group stages of the Europa League, a competition where they reached the final in 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR RANGERS? Michael Beale's side will next face arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday in the Old Firm Derby.