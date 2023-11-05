WATCH: Watch out Mary Earps! Lionesses & Man City prospect Khiara Keating makes unbelievable penalty save to deny Kim Little in huge WSL clash against Arsenal

England goalkeeping prospect Khiara Keating made an unbelievable penalty save for Manchester City in their WSL clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Keating concedes penalty

But redeems herself with excellent save

Seen as potential Earps successor for England

WHAT HAPPENED? Referee Rebecca Welch pointed to the spot when Keating tripped Gunners striker Cloe Lacasse in the box after an under-hit back-pass from Esme Morgan. However, the teenage goalkeeper was equal to Kim Little's strike, making a superb shot low down to her left and keeping the score 1-0 to Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keating has surprisingly claimed the No.1 jersey ahead of Ellie Roebuck and Sandy MacIver this season. She was rewarded for her strong start to the campaign with an England call up last month and although she did not feature for Sarina Wiegman's side in the double header against Belgium, she is seen as a potential long-term successor to 2023 Women's World Cup Golden Glove winner Mary Earps.

WHAT NEXT? Keating will be hoping to continue her good form and retain her spot in the England squad for December's clashes against the Netherlands and Scotland. Sadly, it wasn't all good news for the youngster against Arsenal as she misjudged a long ball and gifted the Gunners their winner.