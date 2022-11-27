T. Courtois
WATCH: Nightmare for Courtois! Morocco score directly from free-kick cross to go 1-0 up against Belgium
James Hunsley
17:44 GMT+3 27/11/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? Having had a free-kick goal from Hakim Ziyech chalked off in the first 45, Sabiri was on hand to beat Courtois again and put Belgium in front in Al Thumama.
Morocco have the breakthrough! 🇲🇦— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2022
🖥📱💻 Live @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer, @BBCSounds and via the @BBCSport app #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup
What a strike by Abdelhamid Sabir to put Morocco out in front 🎯🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/4xpE7f9PDc— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Mbappe makes the World Cup his playground! France winners, losers and ratings as Kylian downs Danes to seal last-16 spot
- Forget Bellingham and Rice! USMNT trio Adams, McKennie and Musah produce midfield masterclass against England
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Mbappe, Messi and Richarlison among the early frontrunners