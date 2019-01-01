WATCH: New Balance Football reveals music-inspired boots

Rappers Big Zuu and Eyez took to the recording booth to celebrate the new limited-edition release of the Tekela v2 Pitch Control

New Balance Football has released the limited edition ‘Pitch Control’ version of its Tekela v2.

Introduced in a metallic fade effect, the ‘Pitch Control’ boot takes inspiration from a DJ’s ability to control rhythm and tempo – in the same way a Tekela player would have the ability to change the outcome of a game.

The boots have been launched with content featuring rappers Big Zuu and Eyez. Follow the content across the NB Football social media channels.

The Tekela v2 Pitch Control went on-sale 25th September 2019 in limited pairs.

They are be available in limited numbers from select retailers and online at www.newbalance.com/football.

Check out the video below!