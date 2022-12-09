WATCH: Magical Messi assist allows Molina to open scoring against Netherlands in World Cup quarter-final

Nahuel Molina fired Argentina to a 1-0 lead against Netherlands after a wonderful assist from Lionel Messi.

Messi evaded Nathan Ake to play ball through

Molina got onto pass and fired in opening goal

Argentina in the lead in quarter-final

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina went ahead in the World Cup quarter-final on Friday with Messi winning space for himself against Oranje defender Nathan Ake before feeding Molina through with a lovely pass.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi now has three goals and two assists in the 2022 World Cup, having played a pivotal role in Argentina making it to the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Should the Albiceleste hold on to their lead and progress, they will meet Croatia in the semi-finals of the competition.