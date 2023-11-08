WATCH: Bad to worse for Marcus Rashford! VAR review sees struggling Man Utd star given straight red card for raking high challenge against Copenhagen

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford saw red against Copenhagen on Wednesday night after a VAR intervention and on-field review.

Rashford makes reckless challenge

VAR recommend on-field review

Forward given straight red

WHAT HAPPENED? The out-of-sorts forward attempted to defend the ball from defender Elias Jelert when he misplaced his step and made contact high above the ankle. Having originally got away with the reckless challenge, VAR recommended the referee take a second look on the on-field monitor. After some deliberation, Rashford was dismissed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the decision has been criticised in some quarters, it is fair to say Rashford's sending off changed the complexity of the game. Having been 2-0 up and cruising, United conceded just three minutes later thanks to Mohamed Elyounoussi's effort. The away side then gave away a penalty nine minutes into stoppage time, with Diogo Goncalves converting to equalise just before the break.

WHAT NEXT? For Rashford, though, it is merely a continuation of his terrible form of late. He now misses United's next European fixture against Galatasary, which could turn into a must-win.