WATCH: Lukaku misses TWO absolute sitters within three minutes to leave Belgium on brink of World Cup elimination

James Hunsley
19:39 GMT+3 01/12/2022
Romelu Lukaku Belgium 2022
Romelu Lukaku missed two sitters in three minutes as Belgium went in search for a much needed opening goal against Croatia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Yannick Carrasco's effort from close range was first blocked by Josip Juranovic which laid the ball into Lukaku's path, but the out-of-sorts forward could only find the post from close range. Barely 180 seconds later, the Inter man inexplicably headed over from close range following a misjudgement from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, although he may have been saved by the ball going out of play from the cross.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

