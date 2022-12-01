News Matches
R. Lukaku

WATCH: Lukaku breaks dugout covering with punch after horror performance leads to Belgium's World Cup exit

Peter McVitie
20:29 GMT+3 01/12/2022
Romelu Lukaku Belgium World Cup 2022
Romelu Lukaku took his anger out on the Belgium dugout as he punched out the window beside the bench after his woeful performance against Croatia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku missed three huge chances in the second half of the must-win World Cup match on Thursday. After leaving the field at full-time, the striker vented his frustration by punching the covering and knocking it out before he had to be consoled by assistant coach Thierry Henry.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match finished 0-0, meaning Belgium are eliminated from the World Cup while Morocco and Croatia progress to the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The Belgian forward will return to club action with Inter after his nation's exit from the tournament in Qatar.

