How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber Chicago: Date, times, TV & streaming details, match card and more

Wrestlemania 42 is fast approaching the horizon. In case you’re among the few who haven’t ringed it on the calendar already, wrestling’s biggest party of the year takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 11th and 12th. Before we get carried away, though, and press down too heavily on that fast-forward button, we have one more huge ‘Premium Live Event’ (PLE) event to go before we focus entirely on Vegas.

This February ends with an epic bang with WWE’s 16th edition of Elimination Chamber on February 28th, at the United Centre in Chicago, Illinois. The concept of the Elimination Chamber goes way back to 2002, with the inaugural match occurring at Survivor Series of that year, where Shawn Michaels dethroned Triple H (and also saw off Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, and Kane) to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in New York.

Eric Bischoff and Triple H (Paul Levesque) are cited as the original creators of the Elimination Chamber idea, which was used subsequently at various WWE pay-per-views. However, it wasn’t established as a PPV event in its own right until 2010, when it would replace No Way Out as the annual February PLE.

Getty Images

The inaugural Elimination Chamber event was held on February 21, 2010, at the Scottrade Centre in St. Louis, Missouri. The premise behind the event was that multi-participant elimination-based matches would be contested inside the Elimination Chamber, either with championships or future opportunities to challenge for titles at stake. 2018 proved to be a memorable year for the Elimination Chamber, as well as the first-ever 7-man match being staged, female wrestlers also finally got their own Chamber clash.

The Elimination Chamber matches are generally contested by six participants (or six tag teams for a tag team Chamber match), with two beginning the bout in the ring. At the same time, the other four are held within enclosed pods positioned at each corner of the ring within the chain-linked steel structure. Every five minutes, one of the four participants (or teams) is released from the pods into the ongoing match.

WWE

This continues until all four have been released, with the match typically lasting over twenty minutes. The objective of the match is to eliminate all opponents via pinfall or submission. For the second year running, 12 superstars (six men and six women) will be stepping inside the Elimination Chamber again, with the winners of both matches earning themselves title shots at the upcoming Wrestlemania.

Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need to know ahead of this Elimination Chamber event, including how to watch or stream all the thrilling action and which wrestling stars are set to strut their stuff in the spotlight.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 22nd, and airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Show starts 🇺🇸 United States 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 12:00 am GMT (Sunday) 🌍 MENA 2:00 am AST (Sunday) 🇦🇺 Australia 10:00 am AEST (Sunday) 🇮🇳 India 4:30 am IST (Sunday)

Where is WWE Elimination Chamber taking place?

Getty Images

This will be the first Elimination Chamber staged in Chicago at the United Centre. It has a capacity of nearly 21,000 and is the largest arena by capacity in the NBA. It's home to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA and Chiacago Blackhawks in the NHL. Coincidentally, the first-ever event held at the venue was the WWF SummerSlam in 1994. It also hosts other sports, including MMA, Bull Riding, Tennis, and so much more. It's held concerts by some of the biggest artists worlwide including, including Adele, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay, Celine Dion, and more.

🇺🇸 How to watch and stream WWE Elimination Chamber in the US

In the United States, you can watch all the Elimination Chamber action live by tuning into ESPN, home to every WWE Premium Live Event, including WrestleMania. Even if you can't tune in during the live broadcast, next-day streaming will be available, so you won't have to miss a second of the action.

The Elimination Chamber will stream as part of the ESPN DTC service's Unlimited plan, requiring either a $29.99 monthly subscription or a subscription to a package that includes ESPN Unlimited through a participating TV service provider, such as Fubo.

FuboTV is a top-quality streaming service that has ESPN in all its packages. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and FOX. Other Fubo plans start from $84.99/month with a free 7-day trial available to new subscribers across all of its plans. The streaming service is a no-brainer for wrestling and general sports fans.

🌏 How to watch and stream WWE Elimination Chamber worldwide

Wrestling fans around the world, including in the UK, can watch WWE Elimination Chamber and all WWE shows on Netflix via livestream. The global streaming platform began a 10-year rights deal with WWE at the start of 2025.

Country Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan 🇬🇧 United Kingdom £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 🇦🇺 Australia $7.99 AUD $18.99 AUD $25.99 AUD 🇮🇳 India 199 INR 499 INR 649 INR 🇯🇵 Japan ¥890 ¥1,590 ¥2,290 🇲🇽 Mexico $119 MXN $249 MXN $329 MXN 🇨🇦 Canada $7.99 CAD $18.99 CAD $23.99 CAD

🛜 Watch WWE Elimination Chamber from anywhere with a VPN

If WWE Elimination Chamber isn't available to watch live in your area, or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.

WWE Elimination Chamber match card

Match Participants Men's Elimination Chamber match Randy Orton - LA Knight - Cody Rhodes - Je'Von Evans Women's Elimination Chamber match Tiffany Stratton - Rhea Ripley - Alexa Bliss - Asuka Women's Intercontinental Championship match Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee Men's Heavyweight Championship match CM Punk vs Finn Bálor

Men's Elimination Chamber participants

Randy Orton

LA Knight

Cody Rhodes

Je'Von Evans

Women's Elimination Chamber participants

Tiffany Stratton

Rhea Ripley

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee (Women's Intercontinental title match)

WWE

Becky Lynch and AJ Lee have been at each other's throats ever since Lee returned to WWE for the first time in a decade to help her husband, CM Punk defeat Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, at Wrestlepalooza. Lee later returned to distract Lynch and cause her to lose the Women's Intercontinental Title to Maxxine Dupri on Raw. Then, at Survivor Series: WarGames, Lee clinched the win for her team by making Lynch tap out to the Black Widow.

The Man since reclaimed the championship from Dupri in a controversial victory. When Lee showed up on the RAW and interrupted her speech, though it outraged titleholder challenged her to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber in order to get payback.

CM Punk vs Finn Bálor (Men's Heavyweight title match)

WWE

Finn Bálor lost an incredible World Title Match against CM Punk on Raw in Belfast, with Punk raising the challenger's arm after the bout. But when he was denied entry into the Royal Rumble Match, Bálor attacked Punk to keep himself in title contention. In a war of words on an edition of Raw, Punk asked General Manager Adam Pearce to give Bálor a championship rematch at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Pearce agreed, and so it's set. Bálor will get another chance to get his hand on the Men's World Heavyweight title.

🎟️ How to get WWE Elimination Chamber tickets

Demand for WWE Elimination Chamber tickets is high, as it is for all WWE events, but seats are still available via the WWE site. While the official ticket portal is the safest way for fans to purchase WWE tickets, those eager to go to Chicago may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.